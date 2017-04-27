We’ve waited long enough for the proper debut of SZA, the hypnotic voice behind “Babylon” and “Drew Barrymore.” With her new single “Love Galore,” SZA returns to a beat she’s teased for a while, adding Travis Scott to build out the track as her debut album Ctrl’s lead single. In the past, SZA has expressed frustration with her label, Top Dawg Entertainment — home to Kendrick Lamar and Schoolboy Q — and their rollout of her first full album (she previously released the well-received EPs Z and S, and a mixtape called See.SZA.Run). Along with the release of “Love Galore,” TDE has announced they’re partnering with RCA Records to release Ctrl, due this summer.
SZA Adds Travis Scott to New Single ‘Love Galore,’ Confirms Her Debut Album Ctrl Is Coming
