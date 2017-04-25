Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Despite what fans might have feared, Flip or Flop stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa will return for twenty more episodes of their hit home renovation series, which showcases both their skill at flipping house and their charming home life. The pair announced their separation in December 2016 after seven years of marriage and an incident that required police intervention last May, casting the future of the program in doubt. However, HGTV announced today that production has begun on episodes scheduled to air in December of this year. As for how the prospect of working next to their respective ex is affecting the show’s hosts, well, the network is playing it pretty cool. “HGTV cameras captured the ups and downs of Tarek and Christina’s house flipping business as well as their family life,” the show’s site claims. “While the couple has separated, each one has turned the page to a new life that includes a continued commitment to running their house flipping business together and delivering fresh episodes of Flip or Flop.” Looks like you don’t have to keep your favorite remaining HGTV couples together in a tasteful antique shiplap corral after all. Even if they decide to go their separate ways, the show will still go on.

