Citizen Justin Timberlake Inspires Tennessee Bill Legalizing Voter Selfies

Last October, while bringing sexy back to the voter booth, Justin Timberlake inadvertently broke a Tennessee law by posting a selfie of the polling station on Instagram. Though the case was “up for review” — the “Cry Me a River” singer was looking at a potential $50 fine and up to 30 days in jail — it seems like he might be off the hook. According to Billboard, the state passed a bill recently that allows photography and videotaping devices to capture filled-out ballots. Selfies in polling stations are now allowed, except in the case of intimidation, fraud or vote-selling, which are all still illegal no matter how great your duck-face is. So when it comes to the 2018 elections, go ahead Justin, rock your body rocking that vote all over social media.