Photo: Robert Altman/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

It’s getting to the point … where Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young’s animosity is no fun anymore. Graham Nash loves talking smack about David Crosby; David Crosby loves talking smack about Graham Nash. The cycle continues. C’mon, gentlemen! There aren’t many iconic supergroups left these days, and it’s unlikely Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, and Jeff Lynne are going to be hopping onstage with each other anytime soon. But do you know who these four hate more than each other? A certain man named President Donald Trump. “Here’s how I feel about it: I believe that the issues that are keeping us apart pale in comparison to the good that we can do if we get out there and start talking about what’s happening,” Nash explained to Variety when asked about a potential CSNY reunion. “So I’d be totally up for it even though I’m not talking to David and neither is Neil. But I think that we’re smart people in the end and I think we realize the good that we can do.” He continued about the Donald:

You have to keep up your will to fight. You have to research your subject matter so that when people ask you about them you have good answers, true answers, you need to feel something before you create something like a song that could change the world, you have to remain really vigilant and strong. We cannot let this man undermine everything we have fought for over the last 30 years, which is what’s happening by the way. You couldn’t possibly write this script and have it accepted in Hollywood, they would laugh you out of the office. ‘Then this guy becomes president and did what?’ It’s a crazy story.

Think of the song potential, too.