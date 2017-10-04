The Black Panther Cast Just Perfected the Get Out Challenge

The Get Out challenge — where fans of the Jordan Peele horror movie run towards the camera before making a sharp turn — has reached its apex. It’s done. No one can top the Get Out homage orchestrated by Lupita Nyong’o on the Black Panther set. Nyong’o assembled the film’s star Daniel Kaluuya, Black Panther’s crew, and a few seconds of Childish Gambino’s “Redbone” to make a meme that is equal parts hilarious and horrifying. Look at the cinematography, the choreography, the music cues — is it possible for this Instagram to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Short Film?