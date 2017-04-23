Wizards of Waverly Place, Larry David’s least-favorite teen show that’s universally despised by Greenwich Village-dwellers for its unrealistic representation of prime Washington Square Park real estate (they own an unpopular sandwich shop, c’mon!) had a nice reunion this weekend at David Henrie’s wedding. (Yup, a wedding. We’re getting old.) The whole Disney gang was there — Russo family members Henrie, Selena Gomez, Jake T. Austen, David DeLuise, and Maria Canals-Barrera, as well as quirky best friend Jennifer Stone — and they all looked very grown-up and lovely.



Your move, Suite Life of Zach & Cody cast.

