The Clones Come to Fight in Orphan Black’s Season 5 Trailer
The clones are mad as hell, and they’re not gonna take it anymore. The trailer for season five of Orphan Black is here, and it plays like a promo for a Clones Women’s March, with each one declaring her intention to fight “to control our bodies,” “to love whom we choose,” “for my babies,” and “for my sisters.” With talk of a new future and standing as one in the pursuit of freedom, it does everything but close with the word RESIST in impact font. Sarah, Cosima, Alison, and Helena return as your surrogate warriors against the system on Saturday, June 10.