Comedy Central has finally named a replacement for The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore, which the network canceled last August. The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper is officially getting his own spinoff, which will follow The Daily Show Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m. beginning this fall. (Klepper is best known for fingering the pulse.) The Trevor Noah–produced show doesn’t have a name just yet, but it does have quite the familiar premise. According to the press release, Klepper’s show “will look to embrace and define the chaos of our country by channeling Klepper’s steadfast attitude that institutions are to be trusted less than the lies of the mainstream media.” There’s more: “He’ll surround himself with a hand-picked team of contributors contractually obligated to reinforce his singularly correct world view.” If that sounds a whole lot like The Colbert Report rebooted, consider that Klepper, like Colbert, is also a Second City alum. Late-night comedy: It’s a small satirical world.
The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper Is Getting His Own Show in Larry Wilmore’s Old Time Slot
