The Fate of the Furious Wins a Boring Weekend at the Box Office

Photo: Universal Studios

The Fate of the Furious remains atop the box office this weekend, but only for lack of other movies trying. The franchise’s latest took in $19.4 million for first place, a feat made possible by an absence of exciting new releases. How to Be a Latin Lover’s solid opening of $12 million was enough to nab it second place, also marking a record best for Lionsgate’s Latino label Pantelion. Elsewhere, the Indian release Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, a movie with a huge global fanbase and the answers to a major cliffhanger, made a surprise showing of $10.1 million for third place. It beat out The Circle, which soundly flopped with $9.3 million and a fourth place finish amid negative reviews that painted the film as laughable. The Boss Baby rounded out the top five, adding another $9 million to its now $148.5 million total. All in all, the sleepy weekend should be the last slow one for a while, as next week’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 kicks the summer box office into gear.