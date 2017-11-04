Despite what the religious elderly man says in the trailer, everyone should be afraid of the cloud of fog quickly tearing its way through town in The Mist. Based on Stephen King’s novella of the same name, Spike is stretching out the quick read into a 10-episode series. The terror-drama takes place, like so many King titles, in Maine, where a mysterious mist with unknown, terrifying properties wreaks havoc on the minds of the characters and attacks with a purpose. King is a perennial favorite for big and small screen adaptations, but lately his work seems to be everywhere with plans for The Dark Towers, Castle Rock and Mr. Mercedes television reboots all in the works. The Mist was itself previously made into a pretty strange movie back in 2007. This version, starring Morgan Spector, Alyssa Sutherland, and Frances Conroy, premieres June 22. In the meantime don’t let any strange mist into your abode.