26 mins ago

Seth Meyers Wonders if Trump’s First 100 Days Will End With Government Shutdown

“Even the biggest sucker on the used car lot knows to walk away when the salesman says ‘super duper.’”

1:28 a.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle Trailer: Enter the Statesman, Who Is Channing Tatum

Enough action for both sides of the pond.

12:11 a.m.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa Will Return for More Flip or Flop Despite Split

The HGTV stars announced their separation in December 2016.

Yesterday at 11:06 p.m.

Freddie Highmore on the Bates Motel Finale and Saying Good-bye to Norman Bates

“We realize that, underneath it all, Norman is not quite as crazy as we’ve been led to believe.”

Yesterday at 11:06 p.m.

Bates Motel Series Finale Recap: Goodnight Norman

“The Cord” is a melancholy end to an underrated show.

Yesterday at 11:03 p.m.

Better Call Saul Recap: Just for Kicks

Mike and Gus Fring finally meet face-to-face.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Quantico Recap: The Dark Side

“Everyone loves a party. Even racist, fascists, trying to overthrow the government.”

Yesterday at 10:58 p.m.

Snoop Dogg Hopes You’re Ready for the Next Episode (of a Show Based on His Life)

Fellow West Coast rapper Daz Dillinger is collaborating with Snoop on the series about their early careers with Death Row Records.

Yesterday at 10:28 p.m.

Theater Review: Anastasia, Staged in Vain

The grand duchess takes another hit.

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

Southern Charm Recap: Mark O’Polo

Thomas Ravenel is an incredibly problematic man.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Jane the Virgin Recap: Chasing Waterfalls

“Chapter Sixty” feels like a return to the show’s roots.

Yesterday at 9:15 p.m.

Faye Dunaway Feels ‘Very Guilty’ About That Best Picture Mistake at the Oscars

The actress sat down with Lester Holt on NBC Nightly News to explain what happened.

Yesterday at 9:09 p.m.

Blonde Ambition Will Live To Tell Madonna’s Origin Story at Universal

Elyse Hollander’s screenplay was number one on last year’s Black List.

Yesterday at 8:39 p.m.

Will There Be Another Hollywood Writers’ Strike? Everything We Know So Far

The union has sent a letter to its members calling for a strike-authorization vote.

Yesterday at 7:36 p.m.

Writers Guild of America Votes in Favor of Strike Authorization

The vote doesn’t guarantee that there will be a strike, but it does give Guild members a bargaining chip for negotiations.

Yesterday at 6:40 p.m.

A Lot of HBO Shows Are Leaving Amazon Prime

A sudden departure is coming next month.

Yesterday at 6:33 p.m.

How Do You Reclaim the Mother from Psycho?

The star and creator of Bates Motel on a character who’s “Medea meets Lucille Ball.”

Yesterday at 6:26 p.m.

Vince Vaughn to Produce a Documentary About Police and Race Relations

The actor has also recently been cast in a movie about cops using excessive force.

Yesterday at 6:01 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘HUMBLE.’ Is Now the Biggest Song of His Career

Take a seat.

Yesterday at 5:49 p.m.

Gregg Allman Clarifies He’s Not in Hospice Care

“I just wanted y’all to know that I’m currently home in Savannah resting on my doctor’s orders.”