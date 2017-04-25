Faced with the challenge of upping the ante on Kingsman: The Secret Service’s frenetic energy, the filmmakers behind Kingsman’s upcoming sequel, due out September 22, wisely drew upon all of the U.S. of A.’s finest qualities: mustaches, whips, tight jeans with giant belt buckles that double as flasks, cowboy hats, unsafe handling of firearms and Sinatra, baby. After Kingsman headquarters is destroyed, ostensibly by Julianne Moore’s malevolent Poppy, Taron Egerton’s secret agent Gary “Eggsy” Unwin must join forces with the Stateman, the United States’ equivalent covert spy organization, staffed by Jeff Bridges and Channing Tatum among other familiar faces. There’s also a guy with a robotic death arm, an extremely dangerous car chase and the confirmation that Colin Firth’s Harry Hart is not, as previously believed, completely dead, but all that will be there after you fully take in Channing Tatum battling it out in a brewery. He’s not even firing his shotgun. He’s just wailing on people with it. America at its finest, really.
Kingsman: The Golden Circle Trailer: Enter the Statesman (Who Is, of Course, Channing Tatum Twirling a Shotgun)
