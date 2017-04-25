Tom Hardy Apparently ‘Vaulted Walls’ While Chasing a Thief in London

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

What’s faster than a speeding bullet, able to leap over walls in a single bound, and sometimes wears a mask that completely distorts all of his dialogue? According to the tabloids, it’s Tom Hardy, and he’s out to protect the good citizens of London. After a pair of suspected thieves crashed a stolen moped and tried to flee the scene, the Taboo star apparently chased one of the alleged thieves through gardens and a building site before apprehending him single-handedly, according to eyewitness accounts given to The Sun:

The Legend, Batman and Taboo star vaulted walls as he sprinted after the crook — then grabbed him by the scruff of the neck and patted him down for concealed weapons.

Onlookers said Hardy was ferocious: “Tom must have been walking down the road. He went off like a shot in pursuit and looked furious. If the kid had been dumb enough to resist I reckon Tom would have given him a good hiding,” one told The Sun. Hardy reportedly declared “I caught the c–t,” when he apprehended the suspect, and told another witness, “This little s—t nicked something and now he’s got himself a ­broken leg,” according to “Page Six.”

As perfect and movie-worthy as this story sounds, police cast doubt on the action-movie-style foot chase. “At 12:34 hrs on Sunday, 24 April a motorcyclist was in collision with a car in Sheen Road, Richmond. Officers happened to be present at the time of the collision. This was not a pursuit,” a Scotland Yard spokesperson told The Telegraph. Hardy’s representatives haven’t commented on the story, so for now we can imagine that police are just embarrassed Hardy got all the credit.

