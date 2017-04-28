Keep the Change, Son of Sofia, and Bobbi Jene Top Tribeca Film Festival Awards

Rachel Israel’s Keep the Change, a love story between a man and a woman both on the autism spectrum, has won both Best Narrative Feature and Best New Narrative Director at the Tribeca Film Festival. The festival, which will wrap up in the coming days, announced the winners in its juried awards categories last night, also honoring Son of Sofia for Best International Narrative Feature and Bobbi Jene for best Documentary Feature. Other awards went out in directing, short film, and even Snapchat categories, because Tribeca’s super hip. Read the full list below.

U.S. NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION CATEGORIES:

The Founders Award for Best Narrative Feature – Keep the Change, written and directed by Rachel Israel.

Best Actor in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film – Alessandro Nivola in One Percent More Humid.

Best Actress in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film – Nadia Alexander in Blame.

Best Cinematography in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film – Cinematography by Chris Teague for Love After Love.

Best Screenplay in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film – Abundant Acreage Available written by Angus MacLachlan.

INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION CATEGORIES:

The Best International Narrative Feature – Son of Sofia (O Gios tis Sofias) written and directed by Elina Psykou (Greece, Bulgaria, France).

Best Actor in an International Narrative Feature Film – Guillermo Pfening in Nobody’s Watching (Nadie Nos Mira) (Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, USA, Spain).

Best Actress in an International Narrative Feature Film – Marie Leuenberger in The Divine Order (Die göttliche Ordnung) (Switzerland).

Best Cinematography in an International Narrative Feature Film – Cinematography by Mart Taniel for November (Estonia, Netherlands, Poland).

Best Screenplay in an International Narrative Feature Film – Ice Mother (Bába z ledu) written by Bohdan Sláma (Slovakia, France).

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION CATEGORIES:

Best Documentary Feature – Bobbi Jene, directed by Elvira Lind (USA, Denmark, Israel).

Best Documentary Cinematography – Cinematography by Elvira Lind for Bobbi Jene (USA, Denmark, Israel).

Best Documentary Editing – Editing by Adam Nielson for Bobbi Jene (USA, Denmark, Israel).

Special Jury Mention – True Conviction, directed by Jamie Meltzer.

BEST NEW NARRATIVE DIRECTOR COMPETITION:

Best New Narrative Director – Rachel Israel, director of Keep the Change (U.S.).

BEST NEW DOCUMENTARY DIRECTOR COMPETITION:

Albert Maysles New Documentary Director Award – Sarita Khurana and Smriti Mundhra for A Suitable Girl (U.S./India).

Special Jury Mention – Hondros, directed by Greg Campbell.

THE NORA EPHRON PRIZE

The Nora Ephron Prize: Petra Volpe, writer/director of The Divine Order (Switzerland).

Special Jury Mention: Keep the Change, written and directed by Rachel Israel.

SHORT FILM COMPETITION CATEGORIES:

Best Narrative Short – Retouch, directed by Kaveh Mazaheri (Iran).

Best Animated Short – Odd is an Egg (Odd er et egg) directed by Kristin Ulseth (Norway).

Best Documentary Short – The Good Fight directed by Ben Holman (U.S., UK, Brazil).

Special Jury Mention – Resurface.

Student Visionary Award – Fry Day directed by Laura Moss (U.S.).

Special Jury Mention – Dive

STORYSCAPES AWARD

Storyscapes Award: TREEHUGGER: WAWONA, created by Barnaby Steel (Co-Founder, Creative Director), Ersin Han Ersin (artist, Creative Director) and Robin McNicholas (Co-founder, Creative Director) of Marshmallow Laser Feast .

TRIBECA X AWARD

Tribeca X Award: Chris Fonseca: Keep It Moving by 72andSunny for Smirnoff Ice. Directed by Zachary Heinzerling

TRIBECA SNAPCHAT SHORTS

Tribeca Snapchat Short award: Magic Show directed by Annie Hubbard.