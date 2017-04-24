Latest News from Vulture

2 mins ago

Better Call Saul Recap: Just for Kicks

Mike and Gus Fring finally meet face-to-face.

5 mins ago

Quantico Recap: The Dark Side

“Everyone loves a party. Even racist, fascists, trying to overthrow the government.”

7 mins ago

Snoop Dogg Hopes You’re Ready for the Next Episode (of a Show Based on His Life)

Fellow West Coast rapper Daz Dillinger is collaborating with Snoop on the series about their early careers with Death Row Records.

10:28 p.m.

Theater Review: Anastasia, Staged in Vain

The grand duchess takes another hit.

10:01 p.m.

Southern Charm Recap: Mark O’Polo

Thomas Ravenel is an incredibly problematic man.

10:00 p.m.

Jane the Virgin Recap: Chasing Waterfalls

“Chapter Sixty” feels like a return to the show’s roots.

9:15 p.m.

Faye Dunaway Feels ‘Very Guilty’ About That Best Picture Mistake at the Oscars

The actress sat down with Lester Holt on NBC Nightly News to explain what happened.

9:09 p.m.

Blonde Ambition Will Live To Tell Madonna’s Origin Story at Universal

Elyse Hollander’s screenplay was number one on last year’s Black List.

8:39 p.m.

Will There Be Another Hollywood Writers’ Strike? Everything We Know So Far

The union has sent a letter to its members calling for a strike-authorization vote.

7:36 p.m.

Writers Guild of America Votes in Favor of Strike Authorization

The vote doesn’t guarantee that there will be a strike, but it does give Guild members a bargaining chip for negotiations.

6:40 p.m.

A Lot of HBO Shows Are Leaving Amazon Prime

A sudden departure is coming next month.

6:33 p.m.

How Do You Reclaim the Mother from Psycho?

The star and creator of Bates Motel on a character who’s “Medea meets Lucille Ball.”

6:26 p.m.

Vince Vaughn to Produce a Documentary About Police and Race Relations

The actor has also recently been cast in a movie about cops using excessive force.

6:01 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘HUMBLE.’ Is Now the Biggest Song of His Career

Take a seat.

5:49 p.m.

Gregg Allman Clarifies He’s Not in Hospice Care

“I just wanted y’all to know that I’m currently home in Savannah resting on my doctor’s orders.”

5:37 p.m.

Kim Kardashian Didn’t Come Over Just to Stare at a Cake

She needs to show Khloé her “ex-box,” which contains at least two chicken-related items.

5:35 p.m.

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now

We’ve parsed thousands of possibilities to present you with the best of the best.

5:27 p.m.

What Were Those Patches Under Chris Pratt’s Eyes?

We called his groomer to find out.

5:02 p.m.

What It’s Like to Have Tina Fey As a Mentor

Tracey Wigfield on 30 Rock, her new sitcom Great News, and writing a character based on her mom.

4:55 p.m.

11 Riveting Things We Learned From Iñárritu’s Talk With Marina Abramovic

Which one of them wants to go into stand-up comedy or clowning?