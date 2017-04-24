Blonde Ambition Will Live To Tell Madonna’s Origin Story at Universal

By
Image
Photo: Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Looks like you can go ahead and “Die Another Day,” for today has at least one “Ray of Light”: Universal’s has decided to get “Hung Up” on Elyse Hollander’s Madonna biopic, Blonde Ambition. The screenplay, which topped 2016’s Black List, tracks the early days of then-Madonna Louise Ciccone’s nascent career in New York leading up to her star-making performance at the 1984 MTV Music Awards, a time period during which the young dancer-turned-singer almost certainly made “Music,” learned “What It Feels Like For A Girl” and decided to “Take A Bow.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brett Ratner and Fifty Shades of Grey’s Michael De Luca will produce. Be prepared to feel very “This Used To Be My Playground” from the A League of Their Own soundtrack about the whole thing.

Tags:

Universal Picks Madonna Biopic to be Its Lucky Star