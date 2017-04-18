To mark the first anniversary of Prince’s death, a batch of the prolific pop star’s unreleased music will become available for digital purchase on Friday, April 21. Record company Rogue Music Alliance is independently releasing the six-song EP Deliverance, which features tracks recorded between 2006 and 2008. The EP is currently available for pre-order on iTunes, Google Play and Amazon, but fans can get a taste of what they’re buying with the title track, which is currently up on Apple Music (hear a preview below). According to a press release, “the majority of all sales of Deliverance will benefit Prince’s estate.” A disc version will hit stores nationwide on June 2nd.
Unreleased Prince Song ‘Deliverance’ Drops on Apple Music Ahead of New EP
To mark the first anniversary of Prince’s death, a batch of the prolific pop star’s unreleased music will become available for digital purchase on Friday, April 21. Record company Rogue Music Alliance is independently releasing the six-song EP Deliverance, which features tracks recorded between 2006 and 2008. The EP is currently available for pre-order on iTunes, Google Play and Amazon, but fans can get a taste of what they’re buying with the title track, which is currently up on Apple Music (hear a preview below). According to a press release, “the majority of all sales of Deliverance will benefit Prince’s estate.” A disc version will hit stores nationwide on June 2nd.