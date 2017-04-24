Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Earlier this year it was announced that Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson would be co-starring in a movie called Dragged Across Concrete, about a pair of police officers suspended for excessive use of force who end up in the “criminal underworld.” And now it appears that another one of Vaughn’s projects will touch on police brutality. Deadline reports that the actor is producing a documentary for AT&T’s Audience Network that will be “focused on the relationship between African American communities and the police.” Vaughn has reportedly been working on the project for a year now, and Network executive Chris Long recommended that he “embed” to get the full story, because, “You have to find out what’s the real struggle, and that’s part of getting the story to be authentic.” For his part, Vaughn actually credits the rising popularity of podcasts with inspiring him to pursue a long-form non-fiction narrative, and says that the aim of his documentary would be to “humanize people on both sides,” telling Deadline, “I’ve had friends who’ve grown up in that environment, I’ve also had friends who are police officers, and there’s a lot of fear on both sides. I think the situation causes a lot of problems, so it’s really a chance to sit with the people and getting access to them and seeing their daily lives.”