If you’re ready to get in your feelings, Amber Riley performed her big Dreamgirls number at the Olivier Awards in London on Saturday night. Riley, who won the award for Best Actress in a musical, sang Dreamgirls’ signature song, “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going,” and you’re gonna love it. Broadway’s biggest cheerleader Lin-Manuel Miranda praised her performance on Twitter:

Hey @MsAmberPRiley thank you for ripping the roof off the Royal Albert Hall tonight. Congrats on your win! — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 9, 2017

Then, Riley responded with a most pressing inquiry.

@Lin_Manuel Thank you for being an inspiration to me and many others....can a sista get some tickets to Hamilton 👀 #notthrowingawaymyshot 🤣 — Amber Patrice Riley (@MsAmberPRiley) April 10, 2017

And she is telling you … just like the rest of us, Amber Riley is still trying to get into Hamilton.