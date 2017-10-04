If you’re ready to get in your feelings, Amber Riley performed her big Dreamgirls number at the Olivier Awards in London on Saturday night. Riley, who won the award for Best Actress in a musical, sang Dreamgirls’ signature song, “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going,” and you’re gonna love it. Broadway’s biggest cheerleader Lin-Manuel Miranda praised her performance on Twitter:
Then, Riley responded with a most pressing inquiry.
And she is telling you … just like the rest of us, Amber Riley is still trying to get into Hamilton.