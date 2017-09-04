Louis C.K. always brings his edge-game when lending his hosting duties to Saturday Night Live, and you certainly didn’t expect him to stop while he was still ahead, did you now? His opening monologue — clocking in at nearly ten minutes! — tackles everything you would expect from his stand-up routines these days, from animal bestiality to gross motels to some questionable chicken behavior. If you like Louis, you’ll enjoy this (and his new fondness for suits) immensely. If you don’t, that’s your prerogative.
Please Enjoy Louis C.K.’s Very-Signature SNL Monologue About Racist Animals, Hotel Laundry, and White Privilege
