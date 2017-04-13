Dear White People Trailer: Now on Netflix, Because the Lessons Aren’t Over Yet
Dear White People would like to clarify that it’s speaking to everyone. Three years after the release of his film Dear White People, writer-director Justin Simien returns to predominantly white Winchester University for Netflix. The characters are the same, though some of the actors are different – notably, Logan Browning replaces Tessa Thompson as the firebrand radio host Samantha White – and the tension on campus is just as explosive. Dear White People premieres on April 28. Brace for the hot takes in college newspaper opinion pages.