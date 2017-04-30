47 Meters Down Trailer: Mandy Moore Is the Latest Ingénue to Be Tortured By a Bunch of Sharks
Feeding the hunger that the Sharknado series and The Shallows left behind, Mandy Moore took some time out of her busy This Is Us schedule to provide us with the latest and greatest shark-survival drama. Dubbed 47 Meters Down, Moore’s character finds herself in the legitimately terrifying position of plummeting to the bottom of the ocean in a metal cage with her sister, with the only chance of survival being to slowly swim up before their scuba-tanks run out of air. Ah, but did we mention the ocean is full of hungry, hungry great white sharks?! The moral of the story: Never go outside.