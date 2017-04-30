Latest News from Vulture

25 mins ago

Val Kilmer Has a Shady Take on Johnny Depp, And More Great Bits From His AMA

Someone’s been sitting beneath the shade tree …

2:04 p.m.

Catastrophe Recap: Getting Old

Rob’s secret drinking finally catches up to him.

1:29 p.m.

Dear White People Recap: After the Party

“As soon as you double down on your blackness, they will double down on their bull.”

1:18 p.m.

Mandy Moore Gets Tortured By a Bunch of Sharks in the 47 Meters Down Trailer

She should’ve just stayed at the beach. Honestly.

1:00 p.m.

Billy Ray Cyrus Becomes ‘Artist Formerly Known As Billy Ray’ With Name Change

Alas, we’ll always have Robby Ray Stewart.

12:48 p.m.

Catastrophe Recap: Bargaining Chips

It’s hard to get a bead on what Catastrophe is doing this season.

12:46 p.m.

Samantha Bee Demands a Female Voice Is Heard, Loudly, in the Political Discourse

It was clear that Bee and the Full Frontal team were eager to flex some feminine muscle.

12:19 p.m.

Dear White People Recap: Woke or Not Woke?

This fantastic episode ends with a powerful coda that left me emotionally stunned.

11:44 a.m.

American Gods Is a Bizarre, Dazzling Show

It’s one of the strangest series ever to air on American television.

11:40 a.m.

Sam Bee Recruited a Bunch of Famous Comedians to Say Mean Things to Donald Trump

Ouch.

11:26 a.m.

Ridley Scott Advises You to Run Like Hell When Alien Invaders Inevitably Descend

His vision for first contact does not flatter humankind.

10:26 a.m.

The One 30 Rock Cameo That Nearly Found Its Way Into Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

It’s the truth, dammnit.

10:17 a.m.

Bella Hadid Addresses Fyre Festival Fallout

Fans were not pleased.

9:01 a.m.

There’s Damn Fine New Footage in the Latest Twin Peaks Trailer

Modern cars!

8:21 a.m.

Allison Janney Reprises Her West Wing Role as Press Secretary CJ Cregg

“We have to let you exist, but we don’t have to listen to you.”

1:28 a.m.

Hasan Minhaj’s Best Jokes at The 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner

The Daily Show correspondent roasted Trump in absentia.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Doctor Who Recap: The Frost Fair

“Thin Ice” is a brilliantly cracking yarn about racism, climate change, income inequality.

Yesterday at 4:52 p.m.

Samantha Bee’s Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Made Comedy History

Before Samantha Bee even told a joke, she had won.

Yesterday at 4:30 p.m.

Samantha Bee Imagines an Alternate Universe Where Hillary Clinton Is President

“For a week after President Clinton won, we all heard this loud buzzing noise. I think it was the sound of the whizzing bullet we just dodged.”

Yesterday at 4:09 p.m.

Will Ferrell Brings Back George W. Bush Impression for Sam Bee’s Not the WHCD

“For the longest time, I was considered the worst president of all time. That has changed.”