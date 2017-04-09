Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here Trailer: Melissa Leo Will Happily Make or Break Comedians’ Careers in 1970s Los Angeles
Consider yourself lucky that you weren’t a struggling comedian lurking around Los Angeles in the 1970s, because yeesh, that’s one tough (and dimly lit) environment. In the official trailer for Showtime’s upcoming drama I’m Dying Up Here — which is executive-produced by Jim Carrey, who’s been laying relatively low in recent years — we’re given more insight in Melissa Leo’s comedy joint and how much of a nurturer she is to her gaggle of comedians who want nothing more than a shot performing for Johnny Carson. The competition is high. The profanities are fierce. The jokes are aplenty. It’ll debut on June 4.