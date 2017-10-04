Latest News from Vulture

Doctor Who: Peter Capaldi Is the Visionary Behind The Doctor’s Electric Guitar

Capaldi pitched the idea to the writers and found the guitar.

Quantico Recap: A Little Too Close to Home

Congress considers a Muslim ban in the most relevant episode of Quantico yet.

Bates Motel Recap: Down by the Water

This week’s tense episode ended with a shocking act of violence.

Better Call Saul Recap: Batteries Not Included

“Mabel” focuses on each character’s obsessive tendencies.

St. Vincent, John Legend Team Up for 7 Inches for Planned Parenthood Box Set

Bjork, Margaret Atwood and Tig Notaro also contributed to the charity initiative.

Vanderpump Rules Recap, Reunion Part Two: From the Mouths of Babes

It’s hard to be both an authentic person and not a complete monster and still make for good TV.

Southern Charm Recap: Forcing It

Forced is not a good look on this show.

Gillian Anderson’s & David Duchovny’s Voices Return to X-Files for Audiobook

Maybe the truth is out there for Scully and Mulder in X-Files: Cold Case.

Ex Machina’s Sonoya Mizuno Cast in Jon M. Chu’s Upcoming Crazy Rich Asians

The La La Land actress will play Singaporean fashion icon and socialite Araminta Lee.

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’ Is His Biggest Solo Song Yet

It debuted at No. 2, the first rap song to debut that high since Eminem’s “Love the Way You Lie.”

Hillbilly Elegy Author and Regular Joe J.D. Vance Lands Ron Howard Movie Deal

Vance’s book about growing up in Appalachia will become a movie.

6 Very Reasonable Ways The Fast and the Furious Could Go to Space

When you get too fast and too furious for Earth.

Kourtney’s Kids Are the Most Underrated Kardashian Players

Amid Kim’s return to public life, Reign makes a face and Penelope learns the art of eating an oversize salad on national television.

Here Are the 2017 Pulitzer Prize Winners

The New York Times leads the pack with three wins.

Marvel Was Rocked by a Weird Hidden Koranic Message This Weekend

Indonesian penciler Ardian Syaf provoked widespread outrage for a controversial anti-Christian statement.

Why Horatio Sanz Broke So Much During Saturday Night Live Sketches

One of the silliest SNL cast members ever reveals how there was a reason behind his mid-sketch laughing.

How Girls Breaks the Traditional Rules of the Friendship Comedy

The HBO series was always about what happens when young women grow up and grow apart.

The Black Panther Cast Just Perfected the Get Out Challenge

Featuring Daniel Kaluuya and Childish Gambino’s “Redbone.”

Breaking Down That ’80s-ified Thor: Ragnarok Trailer

Let’s drive our ships to new lands, fight the horde, sing and cry, and break down the new teaser.

Shoshanna Has Become Girls’ True Heroine

Girls wasn’t a show about lasting friendships after all — it was a show about disintegrating ones.