You may think you’ve looked at Rembrandt’s The Night Watch before, but have you ever really looked at it? Such are the questions raised by Netflix’s Sense8, which, after this winter’s Christmas special, returns for a second season on May 5. As Will gets a lecture in an art museum, the trailer cuts between our team of telepathically connected super people, who are all united against the evils of the world, and because of that, are hunted down. As Nomi says in her rallying cry: “Your life is either defined by the system, or by the way you defy the system.” Resist!
Check out Sense8’s season-two poster below.