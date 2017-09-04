Risk, the latest documentary from Academy Award winner Laura Poitras (Citizenfour), premiered its first trailer tonight, and it will scare you more than a clown peering out of your sewer drain. Filmed over six years, including through the 2016 presidential election, the doc focuses on Julian Assange and tells the WikiLeaks story from the inside, through Poitras’s point of view. The film will be released by Showtime Documentary Films theatrically nationwide, with a television premiere this summer. And if Risk is anything like Citizenfour, it will be a really fascinating, but really terrifying, wake-up call.