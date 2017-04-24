Here’s Why Everyone Is Saying ‘Welcome to Your Tape’

Photo: Beth Dubber/Netflix

There’s a new meme floating around right now. The format is pretty simple. A person gets an unpleasant response — like a Chipotle employee informing her that guacamole costs extra — and replies, “Welcome to your tape.”

Me: Can I get some guac too?



Chipotle Employee: Guacamole is extra.



Me: Welcome to your tape. — 🚭 (@cib110) April 16, 2017

Does this meme make sense to you? If you’re not a teen, or a parent of a teen, or a blogger who spent approximately 13 hours this weekend binge-watching watching a show you wish you hadn’t, the answer is probably “no.” The meme was inspired by Thirteen Reasons Why, a new Netflix series based on a book by the same name, which chronicles a high-school student’s decision to take her own life. In the show, the student, Hannah Baker, leaves behind a box full of cassette tapes on which she has recorded the 13 reasons why she felt suicide was the only option. Tapes correspond to students in her class, i.e., “Welcome to your tape, [insert name here.]” So, to put it in meme form, that means guac costing extra translates to a reason someone might kill themselves.

Teacher: *assigns homework over break*

Me: Welcome to your tape — gen✨ (@genextraaa) April 24, 2017

Me: You didn't get me food?

Friend: No.

Me: Welcome to your tape. — Nick Horton (@itsnickhorton) April 19, 2017

13 reasons why

Hannah: Can I borrow a pencil?

Kid: Sorry, this is my only one

Hannah: Welcome to your tape — no (@tbhjuststop) April 18, 2017

Me: can I have some of your fries

Babe: no you shoulda ordered your own

Me: welcome to your tape — Han (@hann__banann) April 14, 2017

*Facetime Unavailable*

Me: Welcome to your tape — Ishani 🍒 (@ishanilol) April 12, 2017

13 Reasons Why:

Hannah: Hey can I have a piece of gum?

Kid: Sorry that was my last piece.

Hannah: Welcome to your tape... — Ch⚾️se (@chase_akin) April 11, 2017

Umpire: strike 3

Me: welcome to your tape pic.twitter.com/WHfhru5WHO — lauren (@laurwrong) April 17, 2017

Netflix even used the joke to tweet at rival streaming service Hulu last week.

Welcome to your tape https://t.co/juAMcd0jjU — Netflix US (@netflix) April 18, 2017

Those who frequent the meme world will know it’s no stranger to all things dark and twisted and (sometimes deliciously) inappropriate. But this particular gag feels beyond the pale — especially Netflix’s using it for a Twitter burn, albeit a timely one — given that the show has already come under fire from critics and mental health professionals for romanticizing suicide. Hopefully this meme, like most of its internet peers, will run its course quickly. Though Thirteen Reasons Why has already claimed the title of most-tweeted-about show in 2017 so that seems unlikely.