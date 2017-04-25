What’s Leaving Netflix: May 2017

Each month, several films and TV shows leave Netflix’s catalogue. We provide a list of departing titles so you can watch them before they’re gone forever (or are just available on a different site). For more comprehensive coverage of the best titles available on Netflix and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

For those who like silly comedy with a dose of angst: Scrubs

Zach Braff gets a bad rap these days, so it’s easy to forget how good he was in this long-running NBC sitcom about a group of medical-intern kooks just beginning their hospital careers. Braff’s oft-derided blend of serious introspection and oddball fantasy works perfectly on Scrubs, a show about budding doctors struggling to keep cool when harm or death is always peeking around the corner — and let’s not forget the presence of Sarah Chalke (as bundle-of-neuroses Elliot), John C. McGinley (as the always-ranting Dr. Cox), and the other cast members who made this ensemble click like nothing else in comedy. Seasons one through five are the golden era, when the characters put their best, goofiest faces on intractable medical dilemmas; everything that follows is a steady decline into gimmickry. Leaving May 2.

For the blockbuster purists: Jurassic Park

The more the gargantuan smash Jurassic World fades into the rearview mirror like a velociraptor trying to keep up with a motorcycle, the emptier and more embarrassing it becomes in retrospect. A sequel that takes as its starting premise the very abomination to nature its predecessor warned against (that it’s a good idea to resurrect extinct species for human amusement) is a sequel with nowhere to go. Better to reacquaint ourselves with Steven Spielberg’s original 1993 adaptation, which used state-of-the-art special effects and sequences staged like true horror movies to do a pretty insidious thing: convince us that despite the horrific consequences of letting dinosaurs roam among humans, the idea of actually being so close to teeth-gnashing death was extremely cool. Leaving May 1.

For those who crave timeless entertainment: To Catch a Thief

Let Alfred Hitchcock transport you to the French Riviera for his delightful featherweight caper, in which a reformed cat burglar (a heavily bronzed Cary Grant) must clear his name when he’s suspected of committing a new rash of jewelry thefts. He’s paired with Grace Kelly, at the height of her luminosity as a gorgeous, wealthy oil heiress who wants in on the criminal action. Shot in wide-screen VistaVision, the film is so rich with Mediterranean visual splendor that you’ll frequently catch your eyes drifting across the landscapes — particularly the villa where Grant’s character lives, which an accomplice describes as “a kind of travel-folder heaven where a man dreams he’ll go before he retires.” Oh, yeah, the movie’s witty as hell. Leaving May 1.

TELEVISION

Leaving May 2

Good Luck Charlie: Seasons 1 – 4

Kickin’ It: Seasons 1 – 3

Scrubs: Seasons 1 – 9

Leaving May 7

American Dad!: Season 7

Bob’s Burgers: Season 2

Leaving May 11

American Dad!: Season 8

Leaving May 15

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1 – 5

Leaving May 17

American Dad!: Seasons 9 & 10

Leaving May 26

Graceland: Seasons 1 – 3

MOVIES

Leaving May 1

11 Blocks

Alfie

Bang Bang!

Black Mamba: Kiss of Death

Cujo

Doomsdays

The Doors

Fantastic Four

FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue

Flicka: Country Pride

Garfield’s Fun Fest

Invincible

Jetsons: The Movie

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Paulie

The Real Beauty and the Beast

Samurai Headhunters

The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz

The Sons of Katie Elder

Stephen King’s Thinner

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie

Things We Lost in the Fire

To Catch a Thief

Treblinka: Hitler’s Killing Machine

Truly Strange

Turf War: Lions and Hippos

Van Wilder: Freshman Year

Venom Islands

The Wedding Planner

World War II Spy School

Leaving May 5

Amapola

Flubber

Grosse Pointe Blank

The Recruit

What About Bob?

Leaving May 19

Step Up