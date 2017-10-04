Horatio Sanz laughs. Beyond anything else, this fact defined his eight seasons on Saturday Night Live to many people. There’s Horatio, breaking again with Jimmy Fallon. But there was more to it. Breaking, for Sanz, was not haphazard; it was deeply rooted in his comedic philosophy and his deliberate objective for his time on SNL. A lifelong fan of the show, Sanz came to the show wanting to bring back the feeling that the cast was having fun and that anything can happen. So, if something funny happens in a scene, Sanz sometimes laughed.

This was the case for “Don’s Apothecary,” Sanz’s sketch from his fifth season on the show, in which Sanz plays the owner of a local pharmacy in a changing neighborhood. On its surface, it’s a very silly sketch, with one of the loudest fart jokes, but at its core is something deeper and darker. And it is the subject of this week’s episode of Vulture’s comedy podcast Good One.

Listen to the episode and read an excerpt of our discussion below. Tune in to Good One every Monday on iTunes, or wherever you get your podcasts.

What you remember from the performance of “Don’s Apothecary,” where you played a motorized-scooter-bound, aging pharmacy owner? Now watching it back do you remember kind of being in that moment?

I remember [Steve] Higgins was the one who showed me how to do when the claw goes over my arms and extends and perfectly hands the person the Monistat. That bit was his. I don’t know. All the scenes, I remember this little excitement and a little fear, but then you start. I think I was particularly good at not letting my performance get dictated by an audience’s acceptance of the sketch.

That’s a very interesting way of putting that.

I’ve always felt that if people are laughing, that’s bonus. And I love it. That’s why we’re here. But it’s too easy just to get a laugh. There needs to be more about it. I need to put something in front of myself like a barrier or some kind of obstacle before I just get a laugh. Because, if not, then what the hell are we doing? We’re just doing America’s Funniest Home Videos.

The other side of that is you laugh when Queen Latifah says, “I had a mushroom growing out of my butt.” This is before the first “Debbie Downer,” but you already did the stuff with Jimmy Fallon where you broke. Do you remember how you felt breaking here?

I would’ve rather not have broken here. I don’t want you to laugh with me because I’m having a good time. I want you to laugh at the premise and the weirdness that’s going on. Still, there is an acting thing that I would do which is, “Why wouldn’t people laugh for real when they hear something ridiculous? It’s not laughing like, ‘Oh my god, I shouldn’t laugh.’” It’s like, “Ha ha, yeah, you’re saying something funny.” The mushroom is funny that you would say such a thing.

If that happened in real life, a real person would laugh. Following your career, and watching you perform, you have a way of being in and out of the character at the same time that’s really interesting. How did you kind of calibrate that balance? That’s part of what I felt Lorne meant when he said I have the ability to be liked onstage when I come out before saying anything. Or at least I did. I could say shitty, weird things, but I was such a nice guy so I got away with it. Also, I was disillusioned by the staleness of certain things and how they would be done again in the same way, the same way. So me going on SNL, I was trying to break it down. I literally tried to break down a set so that people could see the set break down for the first time. They could see the paint buckets behind it. The laughing thing was me saying, “I’m genuinely enjoying this person.” Jimmy’s really trying hard not to laugh, so then I’m really trying to make him laugh. Then the audience is digging it. I’m like, Well, you know what, the sketch of two kids in college, that’s not gonna be in the Library of Congress, so we can have fun with it. It was never interested in, “What is an example of the perfect sketch?” I was more interested in a moment. A fun time. Saying some weird stuff. Getting some interesting jokes out.

I was wondering in a sort of chicken-and-egg way, did you start breaking and in turn become the sort of performer that wants to make it evident that you’re having fun, or was it because you wanted it to be evident that you’re having fun that you were okay with breaking?

I don’t think it’s an accidental thing. Once something starts working, you go back to it. When an audience is tight or they’re not having fun, show people we were having fun will loosen them up too. And for people at home, they always got a kick of things going wrong. Whenever I was on the show, it was impactful and it was weird or it was like bombastic. I wanted people to be unsure what would happen and I think people — and maybe incorrectly, I thought — that should be my contribution to the show. The show has had its perfect sketch players and its perfect sketch writers, you could argue, but why try to do the same thing? I’d rather contribute what I feel comfortable with and that was what it was. Laughing’s been a problem for my whole life.

Exactly, you are a person who laughs and, as a result, you do the comedy that reflects the person who is a laughing person.

Yeah, and I understood the criticism too, but I always defended it as saying, “Eh, it’s important to see people having fun on a live show.” But there were certain sketches that I was like, “I’m really proud of this sketch. It’s not a recurring sketch. It’s probably only gonna happen once, so let’s do it really well.” “Cork-soakers” is that sketch. Jimmy and I both wrote it with Steve Higgins and I really loved the jokes. I really loved the sketch and I was like, “Jimmy, let’s not laugh. Because it will be dismissed. Let’s just keep it real and try not to laugh.” And we did. There’s a moment where we almost laughed, but we don’t. And I’m very proud of that scene because of it. I can do that if I’m pressed. But what I’m gonna do mostly is what you’re used to.

How has your comedy changed since leaving the show? Specifically, after you left the show, you stopped drinking, you lost weight, you grew a very nice beard. Did that affect how you saw yourself as a performer and how audiences saw you as a performer?

I became a lot more serious about myself and I became less — this is going to sound fake — but I became less big, as I became less big. I lost weight and I started wearing glasses and I started not going for the same joke. I was being invited to audition for stuff that was the “dumb fat guy” stuff and I was like, Well, I don’t want to be the dumb fat guy. In life I’m not trying to be the dumb fat guy, so why am I trying to do it onstage? When I lost the weight, I kept improvising. I was still doing shows every week at UCB. And my comedy was probably getting a little less physical and getting a little less big. I can do the big stuff, but let me try to get words. Let me try to get laughs with words and thoughts.