Samantha Bee’s Not the White House Correspondent’s Dinner was bound to bring comedic juggernauts to D.C. this weekend, and it most certainly did. None other than Will Ferrell showed up for the special, ready to party with his infamous impression of former President George W. Bush.

“For the longest time, I was considered the worst president of all time. That has changed,” his Dubya began. “I needed eight years to cast off a flow or build off a lie or an economic disaster. The new guy needed 100 days. He’s now widely considered the worst president of all time. I come in second … I am the Martin Van Buren of the 21st century.”

Naturally, he also took some requisite shots at the press. “I’ll be honest, I never liked you guys in the press. I find you sometimes strange, pretentious, prodigal. You would sneak up on me with questions like, ‘Why are we going to war? Gotcha!’ ‘Why did you not respond quicker to Katrina? Gotcha!’ ‘What’s your middle name? Gotcha!’” he said. “Journalism school is where you go so you can be a journalist. You can also post angry, racist tweets until Breitbart hires you. That’s another way to become a journalist. I’m not sure whether anyone would wanna become a journalist now. It’s like being on the Titanic. Washington Post, New York Times, Boston Herald — the iceberg’s coming for you guys. You guys are hanging on to your journalistic integrity. Playing with violins until some shit goes down.”

As if that wasn’t enough, he also told the crowd at DAR Constitution Hall that he believes Mar-a-Lago was specifically “made for a Tom Clancy novel.” Let the conspiracy theories begin!

