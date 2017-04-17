What It Was Like Writing Jokes for President Obama

Photo-Illustration: Getty Images

When Donald Trump announced that he wasn’t going to attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, it wasn’t a surprise, considering his thin skin and the time he bombed at the Al Smith Dinner. But it was a bummer. Not just because it would be good TV to watch Trump get made fun of to his face, but because the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is a strange, unique night of comedy. The president, who has the busiest, most consequential job in the world, and who is (usually) not a trained entertainer, has to do a 20-minute stand-up set. And it has to be good.

Behind the scenes, there is a similar contradiction at work: The speechwriters who spend most of their lives writing about tax plans have to turn into the Daily Show writers room for a month. Knowing that the dinner was coming every year, Obama was always sure to have a joke guy on staff. For much of his administration, David Litt was that guy.

On this week’s episode of Good One, Vulture’s podcast about jokes and the people who write them, Litt talks about the nitty-gritty of writing bits for the most powerful person in the world. Specifically, the interview focuses on the 2015 dinner, in which Keegan-Michael Key came out as his Key & Peele character Luther, Obama’s anger translator. The result is an interesting look at high-pressure comedy writing and what Obama was like as a boss.

Listen to the episode and read an excerpt of our discussion below.

Jesse David Fox: Keegan Michael-Key as Luther jokes about it when he says, “Really, what is this dinner?!” The question I want to ask you more than any other is … why? What’s the point of this event existing? What’s the point of a president doing this?

David Litt: It’s important that a president does something like this because there’s this relationship we have between the press and the president and the country. Every president thinks the press is unfair and the press always thinks the president doesn’t give them enough access and is trying to keep them from doing their jobs. That’s just the way it is. But on this one night, everyone sort of says, “In our own way, each of us is important to democracy.” That’s one important element of it.

To me, the other important thing is it’s a chance for the most powerful person on Earth to tell some jokes and, usually, tell some jokes at their own expense. We would have millions of people watch these things on YouTube — not just in the United States, but in countries like China, where the idea that your leader would tell a joke or acknowledge a vulnerability or be anything other than this kind of demigod totally blew people’s minds. Just the fact that he was up there telling jokes. That was something that was really exciting about the Correspondents’ Dinners, writing aside. Just this moment where we got to say, the president of the United States is going to acknowledge, hey, I’m only human. We’re all here to laugh.

Which brings us to the current president. What was your reaction to President Trump’s decision not to attend the Correspondents’ Dinner?

It’s not so much that it’s a bad decision. Donald Trump is a bad person and that is reflected in his decision-making. I don’t say that lightly. I don’t say that a lot of people are bad people. What I mean by that is, he does not understand the value of a free press. He doesn’t understand the value of being able to joke about yourself or admit that it’s a democracy. “I’m the president, I’m the leader, but I’m also just a citizen and I work for you, not the other way around.” So, all of that together makes him say, “Why would I go to an event like this?” not as a joke, but for real. “These people are out to get me. I’m not going to be adored and loved unconditionally. I’m going to have to earn it, so I’m just going to skip it.” That is a real shame and it sends a bad message. It’s not the worst message he’s sent, but I don’t think it’s a good message to other countries. It was a chance for us to show that you can be more powerful than your second-rate dictator and more human. Instead, we’re sort of saying, maybe that’s not a possibility.

Were you surprised that he decided not to do it?

Honestly, I wasn’t totally surprised. He does all sorts of things that don’t really make a lot of sense or that I don’t agree with. Though, it wouldn’t surprise me if we get into a “Is he going to show up at the last minute?” controversy to get a lot of retweets or something like that in the next couple of days. I’m not sure what’s going to happen, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see anything that keeps the attention on him, which you would think you don’t need to do when you’re president.

And yet.

One other thing that I wanted to add. Did you see the Al Smith Dinner?

Yes, right before the election.

Hillary and Trump both told jokes. Maybe that event was the one they should have canceled. He didn’t do very well. He had one good joke that was at his wife’s expense and everything else … he got booed in the room. I wrote jokes for President Obama at the Al Smith Dinner. I don’t think a lot of them necessarily voted for him, but it’s hard to not get some polite applause in that room. I think that experience of the elite of the media world, of the New York world, the finance world all booing him, he got a little skittish about what’s going to happen if I show up at the Correspondents’ Dinner?