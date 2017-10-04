Photo: FOX

X-Files fans who still want to believe there’s more supernatural mystery stories to be told, the truth is out there. And by “out there,” we mean another X-Files mystery in the form of an audiobook. According to Variety, The X-Files: Cold Cases is an upcoming Audible Studios original production starring the voice talents of Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny as (who else?) Dana Scully and Fox Mulder. The story takes place after the 2008 movie The X-Files: I Want to Believe but before the events in 2016’s 6-episode 10th season. As Scully and Mulder set out to solve the F.B.I. cold case, which might just have a sci-fi element to it, they’ll also run into returning characters Assistant Director Walter Skinner (Mitch Pileggi), Cigarette Smoking Man (William B. Davis) and the Long Gunmen (Tom Braidwood, Dean Haglund, and Bruce Harwood). The audiobook drops July 18, which is plenty of time to make your way through the 208 television episodes to brush up on the mythology.