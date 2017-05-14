The 2016-2017 TV Season in 5 Really Depressing Charts

Photo: Richard Cartwright/ABC

Almost every year since 2013, Vulture has published a chart illustrating the performance of veteran TV shows during the most recent season. We’ve labeled said charts “depressing” because they’ve consistently shown the vast majority of returning shows — whether they’ve been on the air for two years or two decades — losing ground in the key TV demographic of adults under 50. This season is no exception, and it’s arguably the most depressing year yet for those who follow network TV trends. Last year, ten broadcast series were either up or flat vs. the previous season. This season? Just one network series — ABC’s indestructible The Bachelor— has managed to increase its audience in the demo, with two others (CW’s Jane the Virgin and CBS’s Hawaii Five-O) remaining flat. Everything else on network TV got smaller.

As noted, the fact that most network shows are down is not exactly news: Every chart we’ve done the past four years has shown the same thing. What’s new is just how rare not losing audience has become (there were more than a dozen flat or up shows in 2013) and how quickly the pace of the erosion picked up this season. This year, 27 returning series suffered what we’d define as serious decline — a ratings loss of 25 percent or larger. That’s up from 16 series with similarly significant declines last season. It’s a dramatic spike, to be sure, but also not all that shocking. While some viewers are no doubt abandoning network TV for better offerings on cable or streaming, audiences are also simply consuming TV in dramatically different ways than they did at the start of the decade.

We’ve been trained to know that if we fall behind on several episodes of a show, we can always catch up later on streaming. Binge-watching an entire season is, for many, a better experience than watching week-to-week. The enormous sums Netflix and Hulu are paying to stream shows such as This Is Us underlines just how much value remains in network TV fare. Sure, as measured by Nielsen, Empire is drawing half as many viewers as it did at its peak a couple years back. Some of those early adopters of the series have no doubt given up on the sudser altogether, but odds are, many of those viewers are now simply watching in ways not captured by traditional metrics. (Another “encouraging” sign for the health of broadcast TV: Most big cable comedies and dramas are down, too — even the good ones.) None of this makes the double-digit declines shown below any less depressing for executives. Ratings declines result in fewer overall ad dollars, period. While networks are proving adept at opening up new revenue streams, they’d much rather their Nielsen numbers were going up.

A show’s fate isn’t necessarily tied to how it did in the ratings. CBS’s Two Broke Girls and ABC’s Last Man Standing were far more stable than most other sitcoms on their respective networks. Despite this, both were canceled last week. Likewise, NBC’s Blindspot lost half its under-50 audience when it moves to Wednesdays this season; the Peacock picked it up for next year anyway. Numbers don’t lie, but in TV these days, they don’t always tell the whole story.

Note: Our chart is based on Nielsen data comparing all available viewing data for the current television season (from late September through late April) vs. similar data for the 2015–16 season. We used so-called “live plus seven” data for adult viewers between the ages of 18 and 49, which means this data includes a week’s worth of DVR replays and some (but not all!) viewing that takes place via Hulu and network-owned websites and apps. We counted only first-run episodes of scripted entertainment programs, as well as reality shows. We didn’t include newsmagazines, sports broadcasts or video clip shows such as AHF or Caught on Camera. Final Nielsen data for the season won’t be completed until early June, which means it’s possible a few shows now listed as being flat or down could end up in positive territory.

ABC Returning Series Ratings: 2016-2017 Season vs. 2015-2016 Season R A TINGS LOS T R A TINGS GAINED ABC Dancing with the Stars Dancing with the Stars Last Man Standing Last Man Standing Grey ’ s Anatomy Grey ’ s Anatomy The Goldbergs The Goldbergs Great American Baking Show Great American Baking Show The Real O’Neals The Real O’Neals Black-ish Black-ish Modern Family Modern Family Fresh O f f The Boat Fresh O f f The Boat The Middle The Middle Shark T ank Shark T ank How T o Get A way With Murder How T o Get A way With Murder D r . Ken D r . Ken Marvel ’ s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.S Marvel ’ s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.S Once Upon A T ime Once Upon A T ime The Catch The Catch Scandal Scandal Quantico Quantico American Crime American Crime The Bachelor The Bachelor -5% -5% -6% -6% -8% -8% -8% -8% -13% -13% -14% -14% -16% -16% -17% -17% -19% -19% -19% -19% -20% -20% -23% -23% -26% -26% -30% -30% -33% -33% -34% -34% -39% -39% -44% -44% -53% -53% 3% 3% -60 -30 0 30 60

CBS CBS Undercover Boss Undercover Boss Madam Secretary Madam Secretary Survivor Survivor Code Black Code Black The Big Bang Theory The Big Bang Theory NCIS: New Orleans NCIS: New Orleans 2 Broke Girls 2 Broke Girls Mom Mom The Amazing Race The Amazing Race Criminal Minds Criminal Minds Scorpion Scorpion Life in Pieces Life in Pieces NCIS: Los Angelos NCIS: Los Angelos The Odd Couple The Odd Couple NCIS NCIS Criminal Minds:Beyond Borders Criminal Minds:Beyond Borders Elementary Elementary Hawaii Five-0 Hawaii Five-0 Blue Bloods Blue Bloods -8% -8% -13% -13% -14% -14% -14% -14% -15% -15% -15% -15% -17% -17% -17% -17% -18% -18% -19% -19% -21% -21% -23% -23% -24% -24% -25% -25% -26% -26% -32% -32% -33% -33% -35% -35% 0% 0% -60 -30 0 30 60

FOX FOX The Simpsons The Simpsons Hell ’ s Kitchen Hell ’ s Kitchen Bob ’ s Burgers Bob ’ s Burgers Last Man On Earth Last Man On Earth Family Guy Family Guy Bones Bones New Girl New Girl Masterchef Junior Masterchef Junior Gotham Gotham Lucifer Lucifer Empire Empire Sleepy Hollow Sleepy Hollow Brooklyn Nine-Nine Brooklyn Nine-Nine Rosewood Rosewood Scream Queens Scream Queens -4% -4% -6% -6% -7% -7% -13% -13% -13% -13% -16% -16% -17% -17% -25% -25% -27% -27% -27% -27% -32% -32% -35% -35% -36% -36% -44% -44% -50% -50% -60 -30 0 30 60

NBC NBC Chicago PD Chicago PD Superstore Superstore Chicago Fire Chicago Fire The V oice The V oice Chicago Med Chicago Med Law and Order: SVU Law and Order: SVU Little Big Shots Little Big Shots The V oice The V oice The Blacklist The Blacklist Shades of Blue Shades of Blue Grimm Grimm Blindspot Blindspot ( T uesday) ( T uesday) - 1 1% - 1 1% -14% -14% -14% -14% -14% -14% -14% -14% -16% -16% -16% -16% -18% -18% -27% -27% -27% -27% -42% -42% -47% -47% -60 -30 0 30 60