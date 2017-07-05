Yup, A Second Season of 13 Reasons Why Will Actually Happen

In news that will please some and exasperate others, 13 Reasons Why is officially returning for a second season. Executive-producer Selena Gomez announced the renewal on Instagram, writing, “Their story isn’t over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming.” Given that the natural narrative thread of 13 Reasons Why concluded with Clay amending and passing along Hannah’s tapes, it was initially unclear how the story would continue, or if it even should. Still, Netflix can’t deny teens their meme provider, and a renewal isn’t a surprise. Not only did the first season leave a number of loose ends, but 13 Reasons Why actor/Vulture crush Ross Butler recently gave up double duty on Riverdale, making 13 Reason Why’s continuation necessary restitution. Morbid teens everywhere, rejoice.