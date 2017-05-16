ABC Is Expanding its Seattle Universe With a Grey’s Anatomy Spin-Off

It looks like ABC might be building up its answer to NBC’s Chicago universe of TV programming. The president of ABC Entertainment announced today that Grey’s Anatomy will be getting a spin-off set in a Seattle firehouse. The yet-to-be-titled show is getting a straight to series order, and promises to follow a group of brave men and women “as they risk their lives and their hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock.” Considering it’s a Shondaland production, both of these things are unsurprising. If NBC has Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. it seems reasonable to suspect that we’ll get a Shonda-sponsored Seattle P.D. before too long. If ABC really wants to be on-brand for the Pacific Northwest, though, they need to get Rhimes on a rom-dramedy called Seattle Coffee about a coffee shop where all the baristas are hooking up, and a salacious night time soap called Pike’s Place, centered around a queer female lead named Pike. You have your marching orders. Now go forth.