13 mins ago

The Americans Recap: I Know Who You Are

Philip and Elizabeth must confront the toxicity of their own actions.

10:00 p.m.

Great News Recap: Biscuit Blitz

I am only referring to vapes as “electric marijuana kazoos” from now on.

9:53 p.m.

Miley Cyrus’s ‘Worst Nightmare’ is ‘Wrecking Ball’ Playing at Her Funeral

No mention of whether or not she regrets licking the sledge hammer.

9:44 p.m.

ABC Is Expanding its Seattle Universe With a Grey’s Anatomy Spin-Off

NBC has Chicago, and ABC has the Pacific Northwest.

9:30 p.m.

Great News Recap: Pierogi and the City

“The Red Door” makes Great News a little bit greater.

9:30 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat Season Finale Recap: Homecoming

How will the Huangs get outta this one?

6:33 p.m.

Saturday Night Live’s ‘David Pumpkins’ Almost Didn’t Feature David Pumpkins

It was first just a sketch about a haunted house.

6:08 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Wants to Re-create Classic Sitcoms in a Live ABC Special

And he’s doing it with Leftovers star Justin Theroux.

5:53 p.m.

Get Ready for Fahrenheit 11/9, Michael Moore’s Next Trump Documentary

Bob and Harvey Weinstein are ready to aggressively market Moore’s next Trump takedown.

5:53 p.m.

Doctors! Magicians! Mayors! Watch the Trailers for ABC’s New Series

ABC’s got everything from a new Shondaland show to Lea Michele.

5:44 p.m.

Sarah Silverman Has Some Thoughts on Trumpcare

▶️ “We don’t need affordable health care. We’re fine … they need Viagra. That should be covered.”

5:25 p.m.

Katy Perry Will Be a Judge on the American Idol Reboot

Bon appétit, America.

3:52 p.m.

Oh, Hey, Chace Crawford’s Playing Some Sort of Hipster in Casual Season 3

The comedy returns to Hulu May 23.

3:22 p.m.

On Master of None, It’s the Men Who Are the Mushy Romantics

Kissy? Wink celebrations? This is definitely not my impression of what locker-room talk sounds like.

3:15 p.m.

How to Prepare for the Twin Peaks Revival: A Guide to the Essentials

Which episodes to watch, which episodes to skip, and why you shouldn’t ignore the movie.

2:59 p.m.

Meet Your New Crush, Master of None’s Own Italian Crush Alessandra Mastronardi

Say buongiorno to your new crush.

2:48 p.m.

This Is the Best Meditation Music

Zoning out isn’t easy, so here’s some meditation music to help get you there.

2:25 p.m.

From the Archives: Roseanne on Her Life in Television

She was a creator and a product, the agitator and the abused. That was 20-plus years ago. But as far as she’s concerned, not much has changed.

1:36 p.m.

Jerry Seinfeld Likes Jokes About the Seinfeld Finale (If They’re Funny)

A very special bonus episode of Good One.

1:35 p.m.

See Emma Stone and Steve Carell in the First Battle of the Sexes Trailer

Stone is the Billie Jean King to Carell’s Bobby Riggs in one of sport’s greatest moments.