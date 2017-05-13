Once Upon a Time Will Return for Season 7 Without a Huge Chunk of Its Cast

Photo: ABC

Once Upon a Time’s whole shtick is playing fast and loose with its source material, but the ABC series’ latest fairytale twist may induce some whiplash. Coming on the heels on its season seven renewal, Once Upon a Time has announced that a major contingent of its cast won’t return to the show. In addition to Jennifer Morrison’s (Emma Swan) previously announced exit, Entertainment Weekly reports that Ginnifer Goodwin (Snow White), Josh Dallas (Prince Charming), Emilie de Ravin (Belle), Jared S. Gilmore (Henry Mills), and Rebecca Mader (Zelena) are all leaving the show with the end of its sixth season. Of the group, Ravin and Mader both disclosed via lengthy Instagram posts that their exits are not of their own volition.

While Morrison, Goodwin, Dallas, and Gilmore are leaving on what is likely the end of six-season contracts, it’s unclear what exactly is driving the show’s dramatically shallower bench overall. Whatever the reason, Once Upon a Time will focus on Regina (Lana Parrilla), Rumple (Robert Carlyle), and Hook (Colin O’Donoghue) going forward, so Rumple better get spinning that gold.