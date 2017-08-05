Actor and Former Calvin Klein Model Antonio Sabato Jr. is Running For Congress

Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Antonio Sabato Jr. is ready to be the change he wants to see in the world. Documents filed with the Federal Elections Commission on Monday indicated that Sabato will be challenging Democratic Representative Julia Brownley for the seat of the 26th District of California. The Los Angeles Times confirmed with Sabato’s head of fundraising. The former General Hospital and Melrose Place star will be running as a Republican, and backed Donald Trump in the Presidential election. Perhaps in a preview of his political future, he also spoke on Trump’s behalf at the Republican National Convention, which, according to Sabato, resulted in him being blacklisted from Hollywood. The actor — who you may also recognize from Dancing With the Stars, Calvin Klein underwear ads, or his dating show on Vh1, Oh Antonio — will focus his message on veterans affairs and substance abuse, according to The LA Times. Perhaps he will join the pantheon of Republican celebrity politicians alongside Ronald Regan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Clint Eastwood, the current president, and Jesse “The Body” Ventura. Based on the precedent set by this last election, he may even be our Commander in Chief one day, so start reading up on Antonio Sabato Jr.!