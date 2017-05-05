In a real-life approximation of that one time Ben Wyatt sobbed with joy while wearing a Batman suit in Parks and Recreation, Adam Scott quivered with all sorts of emotions after meeting Luke Skywalker himself last night. Guest host Kristen Bell, filling in for Jimmy Kimmel while he’s out on paternity leave, brought on Mark Hamill in the middle of her interview with Scott last night. As you might expect, Scott was very, very overwhelmed. Look at how much his finger quivers! This was a very good and nice prank. Thank you, Kristen Bell.