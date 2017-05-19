Watch Al Franken Talk You Through His Sumptuous Book Cover

Go ahead — judge this book by its luxurious, richly painted cover. The trailer for Al Franken’s book, Al Franken: Giant of the Senate, fakes a behind-the-scenes look at his glamorous book-cover photo shoot, complete with signs and signifiers Franken used to convey the text’s deep intellectualism: a globe, a leather chair, and a stoic, strong facial expression. There’s even a fireplace, which signifies “the fact that I can get an office with a fireplace,” Franken offers. The Minnesota senator’s book Al Franken: Giant of the Senate is out May 30; catch him in conversation with Robert Smigel at 12 p.m. this Saturday at Vulture Festival.