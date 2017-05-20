When Al Franken became a United States senator in 2008, the former Saturday Night Live star and satirist had an uphill battle convincing the other politicians that he wasn’t just a comedian — which was made even harder when Majority Leader Harry Reid placed the non-lawyer in the judiciary committee. In a conversation with Robert Smigel at this year’s Vulture Festival, the pair talked about his upcoming book, Al Franken: Giant of the Senate, and the Senator from Minnesota shared that it wasn’t his argument about conservative activist judges that won over the respect of his colleagues, but instead a story about meeting another celebrity. Even bonafide Dragnet-fan, and current Attorney General, Jeff Sessions was impressed.