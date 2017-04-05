After admitting to embezzling millions of dollars from clients, including nearly $5 million from Alanis Morissette, ex-business manager Jonathan Schwartz has been sentenced to 6 years in prison. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Schwartz, after pleading guilty to wire fraud and filing a false tax return, requested a year behind bars, a year of house arrest and community service for his sentencing. The California federal court, however, did not go so easy on Schwartz, citing the magnitude of the crimes against the victims. Morissette reportedly testified on Wednesday, telling the court that her ability to trust others “has been shaken to the core” due to Schwartz betrayal. The “You Oughta Know” singer sued Schwartz last year for the stolen funds.