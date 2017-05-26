Lil Yachty’s Teenage Emotions, and 3 Other Albums to Listen to Now

Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Lil Yachty, Teenage Emotions (Quality Control Music)

It was smart for Lil Yachty to call this album Teenage Emotions, because, from track to track, he oscillates between a sweet, out-of-tune croon and aggressive verbal darts (the transition from the threatening “Dirty Mouth,” to the twinkling “Harley” shouldn’t work, but it does). Like the teenager he very recently was, Yachty throws everything he has into all of these songs, every one a celebration of loving, fighting, melancholy, loss, and pride. —Sam Hockley-Smith (@shockleysmith)

Gucci Mane, Droptopwop (Atlantic Records)

A year ago today, Gucci Mane was released from prison; to celebrate that anniversary, he’s released his seventh project in the year since, Droptopwop. Gucci has long established himself as one of the most prolific rappers of his generation — not even being locked up slowed down his output — with an ear for producers who complement his melodic, slurred storytelling. He literally went straight from the prison cell to his home studio with fellow ATLien producer-pianist Zaytoven. The longer he’s been out, the more he’s honed his rejuvenated sound. Droptopwop is a collaboration with Atlanta’s Metro Boomin’ (and a few of his peers), whose uncomplicated, trunk-rattling beats make for Gucci at his iciest. You’d be hard-pressed to find another pair who could give a trap anthem like “Finesse the Plug Interlude” the feel of a nursery rhyme, and thus all the more chilling. This album is also the latest in a long line of victory laps for young Atlanta talent — Migos’s Offset proves himself the sharpest rapper of the trio on “Met Gala” — but Gucci still remains ahead of the pack. —Dee Lockett (@Dee_Lockett)



The Beatles, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band Deluxe Edition (Apple Corps Limited)

This is the sexiest Sgt. Pepper’s you’ve ever heard. There’s a long, detailed history of why the original stereo mix of the album leaves much to be desired, but this new version — helmed by original Beatles producer George Martin’s son, Giles Martin — sounds warmer, more detailed, and far more intimate than what we’re used to. Where vocals once sounded like they were being shouted from one side of a room, they now feel up close and more personal than ever (due to technical limitations, the original mix often confines vocals to just the left or right speaker). These differences are especially noticeable on headphones, where the original mix suffered most. The bonus material (of which there are varying amounts, depending on the version) consists mostly of rough cuts and alternate versions of the songs. This album has become so revered that it can be hard to remember that it was created by a group of humans in a recording studio. The bonus material strips away some of that mystical quality, and when combined with the new mix, takes us closer to the people who created it, reminding us that beyond the hype is a wonderful album with a beating heart. —Gabe Cohn (@gabescohn)

Bryson Tiller, True to Self (RCA)

No one talks about it anymore, but for a while Drake was promising an all-singing album. It never came out, and it probably won’t ever come out, but that’s okay because Bryson Tiller exists. Though he claims to have invented an entire subgenre, the reality is that he’s dialed in on a winning formula: half-sung, half-rapped lyrics over moody Noah “40” Shebib–esque production. It’s an appealing — if somewhat calculated — combination, and like Trapsoul before it, Tiller has a knack for a catchy melody that sounds completely effortless. Also, he refers to himself as “Pen Griffey” on “Blowing Smoke.” —SH-S