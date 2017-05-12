Alec Baldwin Impersonates His Latest Trump Target: Rex Tillerson

Will Donald Trump be able to look his secretary of State in the face, if, when he sees his face, he thinks of Alec Baldwin? The SNL actor took on the role of Rex Tillerson, the former CEO of ExxonMobil, at the Public Theater’s staged reading of the the Trump cabinet confirmation hearings last night, which was cheekily dubbed All the President’s Men? In this clip from the performance, which also included all-stars like Ellen Burstyn and Aasif Mandvi, Baldwin’s Tillerson does his best to dodge Russia questions. Meanwhile, actors playing protesters briefly interrupt the proceedings, for that truly authentic experience.