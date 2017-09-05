Latest News from Vulture

7 mins ago

Jill Soloway on I Love Dick, Trump, and Making a Show About a ‘Female Monster’

“I Love Dick is about anger. When the election happened, it just became so much more necessary.”

11 mins ago

Alec Baldwin Is Going to Play a Politician Onstage, But Not Donald Trump

Called All the President’s Men?

2:30 p.m.

How to Navigate an Art Fair With Jerry Saltz

▶️ Nobody can do it like Jerry.

1:58 p.m.

Sense8 Season-Finale Recap: Love Is a Battlefield

“You Want a War?” is a hopeful, rewarding approach to storytelling.

1:35 p.m.

Which Piece of ‘Analog Technology’ Is Going to Be in 13 Reasons Why Season Two?

What’s more retro than cassette tapes?

1:35 p.m.

Your Guide to the Gods of American Gods

After you inevitably find yourself asking, what the hell is going on?

1:29 p.m.

How Good Is Granta’s List of the Best Young American Novelists?

All hail the new Best Young Americans! They’ll never be young again.

1:12 p.m.

Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Sentenced to One Year In Prison

“Dance Moms became a hit and I became the laughingstock of reality TV,” Miller told the judge.

12:53 p.m.

Vulture’s Guide to the Would-be Blockbusters of Summer 2017

From King Arthur to Wonder Woman.

12:46 p.m.

After Shooting Guardians 2, Elizabeth Debicki Was Terrorized by Specks of Gold

“A month later, I’d be in an airplane and find gold in my ear. Or even up my nose.”

12:30 p.m.

Summer TV Preview: Game of Thrones and 9 More Shows We Can’t Wait to Watch

A complete guide to the TV shows worth watching this summer.

11:58 a.m.

I. Marlene King on the 12 Things That Influenced Pretty Little Liars

“Hitchcock has really influenced the show, up to the point where we would have directors re-create scenes.”

11:44 a.m.

Sense8 Recap: From Here to Eternity

Lito finally gets his groove back.

11:32 a.m.

There’s an Uprising at Litchfield in Orange Is the New Black’s Season 5 Trailer

“We wanna be motherfuckin’ taken serious!”

11:18 a.m.

Sense8 Recap: Family Matters

“What Family Actually Means” is bookended with two beautiful displays of love.

11:01 a.m.

James Franco Advised Margot Robbie on Her Spring Breakers Halloween Costume

“I would bet that [Alien] was one of the biggest, most popular Halloween costumes that year.”

10:45 a.m.

Simone Biles Responds to Being Told to Smile on Dancing With the Stars

“You don’t know which wild card of sexy or happy they want you to bring.”

10:25 a.m.

It Looks Like Laura Dern’s Going to Have a Big Part in the Twin Peaks Revival

She will talk about birds “at least once.”

10:06 a.m.

Demetri Martin Fails at Flirting in a New Clip From the Movie Dean

Gillian Jacobs is a tough crowd.

9:37 a.m.

13 Questions 13 Reasons Why Needs to Answer in Season 2

There’s a lot still left to explore here.