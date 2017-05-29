“Pulling a Strahan” is a career move every retired athlete (and let’s be honest, human being) would love to pull off. While he’s already putting in work as a MLB analyst for Fox Sports, Alex Rodriguez allegedly has a new deal with ABC that puts him a step closer to being the first face you see when you turn on your TV in the morning. As first reported by Page Six, the former Yankee will be a contributor for ABC News, potentially appearing across their programming on shows like Good Morning America, World News Tonight and Nightline. Rodriguez will continue to work with Fox Sports at the same time, meaning you could potentially see him during any hour of your TV-watching day. A real Strahan move, if there ever was one.
Alex Rodriguez Joins ABC News as Their Latest Contributor
