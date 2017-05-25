Allison Williams’s Face Is the Only Thing That Calms Ellie Kemper’s Baby

For all those people out there caring for crying babies, have you tried the Allison Williams method? See, according to Ellie Kemper, magazine photos of Allison Williams are the only things that really calm her baby. If you’re on a long flight, bring a Glamour mag or two. Or maybe let your baby scroll through her Instagram if you need him to sleep in the car. Be careful about overdosing, however; once you’ve worked through Peter Pan Live! you’re going to have to head into Girls and Get Out, which will raise a whole lot of questions for your 2-year-old.