Latest News from Vulture

7 mins ago

Remembering Gregg Allman

He was the rare jam-band singer who could really sing.

17 mins ago

Olivia Newton-John Postpones Tour After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

She had been in remission for over 20 years.

23 mins ago

Millie Bobby Brown Could’ve Been Your X-23 in Logan

She considered it her best audition ever.

27 mins ago

Making Sense of a Cannes That Struggled to Reflect the World Outside

What to take away from a down year for the festival.

3:41 p.m.

The Riverdale Cast Is Having a Hard Time Calling Season Two Anything But ‘Dark’

There are, truly, no words.

3:13 p.m.

You Can Watch a Victoria’s Secret Model Stab a Guy in Wonder Woman

Doutzen Kroes had some good times in her Amazonian armor.

3:00 p.m.

House of Cards Recap: In It to Win It

Politics: It’s fun for the whole family!

2:58 p.m.

House of Cards’ Showrunners on Murder, Intrigue, Real-life Parallels in Season 5

“If there are any similarities, it’s because we were tapping into things that were happening around us culturally and politically.”

2:36 p.m.

Animaniacs Might Escape the Warner Bros. Water Tower Again With Reboot

Making television zany again.

2:00 p.m.

Bobby Moynihan’s 13 Best Saturday Night Live Sketches

The most unforgettable sketches from Moynihan’s nine-year run.

1:17 p.m.

Nicole LaLiberte Says Filming Her Grisly Twin Peaks Motel-Room Scene Was ‘Fun’

“You get to go places you don’t usually get to go. You get rattled by your own work, and that was exciting.”

1:07 p.m.

Artist Protests Fearless Girl by Installing Pissing Pug Statue Beside It

“It has nothing to do with feminism.”

12:46 p.m.

Why Sasheer Zamata Never Had a Chance on Saturday Night Live

She now belongs to one of the most exclusive clubs in American comedy: the black female comedian let down by SNL.

12:05 p.m.

Ariana Grande Sets Manchester Benefit Concert for This Sunday

Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and more will all perform.

12:04 p.m.

ABC’s Battle of the Network Stars Reboot Will Be Led by ESPN Vets, Pro Athletes

Ronda Rousey, DeMarcus Ware, and more.

12:00 p.m.

House of Cards Recap: One Nation, Underwood

The Underwoods want to live in the White House for all of eternity.

11:00 a.m.

Why Is the Edward Albee Estate Afraid of a Black Virginia Woolf?

And should playwrights get a posthumous say in who performs their work?

10:55 a.m.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Rachel Lindsay Was ‘Too Good’ for Nick Viall

Abdul-Jabbar helped Rachel find romance on last night’s Bachelorette.

10:30 a.m.

The Acerbic, Unflinching Writing of Samantha Irby

She took up her confessional writing to “impress a dude” — and wound up marrying a woman. She also picked up a lot of famous fans.

10:00 a.m.

The Best Saturday Night Live Sketches of the Season, Ranked

Ironically, the funniest sketches had nothing to do with politics.