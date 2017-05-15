Photo: BFA

Question for theologians: Can two devils both wear Prada? Bravo is developing a show about the most high-profile frenemies in the magazine industry: Vogue editor and Condé Nast artistic director Anna Wintour and former Vanity Fair and New Yorker editor Tina Brown. Titled All That Glitters, the six-hour series will tell the story of the two women’s careers at Condé, as recorded in the book Newhouse by Thomas Maier. Plucked from similar backgrounds and tasked with leading two of Condé Nast’s most storied titles, the women remained rivals even after Brown’s departure. Their frenemy-ship goes back a generation, as their fathers were reported rivals as well. The Walking Dead producer Gale Anne Hurd and Judith Verno of Masters of Sex are developing the series, with Lawrence Konner and Mark Rosenthal writing and executive producing. Between this and Freeform’s scripted show based on Joanna Coles and Cosmopolitan, it looks like print is not dead — it’s just being rebooted for TV.