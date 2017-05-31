Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Nowadays, there are no laws to releasing new music. When an artist feels like unleashing their latest work onto the world, they will do so however and whenever they please. Release dates? Thing of the past. Simple announcement of said release? Nah. A convenient way to hear it? Hah. Before playing Barcelona’s Primavera Sound Festival on Saturday, Arcade Fire have started sharing their new single, “Everything Now,” by selling copies of the single on goddamn vinyl before an official wide release. Which means the only way to hear it right now is if you show up in person, buy it, and find the nearest record player. While some fans at Barcelona’s Discsos Paradiso music store tried uploading video of the single playing in the middle of the busy record shop to YouTube, the clips were promptly removed, so for now, we’ll have to make do with this high-quality snippet, which was posted by a mysterious Twitter account:



More info about an upcoming album is scarce, though the band did post a photo of themselves in jackets with the letters “EN” – likely for “Everything Now” – to Instagram, and teased that fans should “Stay tuned for Infinite Content,” which is either an album name or some major trolling.

Stay tuned for Infinite Content pic.twitter.com/Q6OW6XCow4 — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) May 31, 2017

#EverythingNow A post shared by Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) on May 31, 2017 at 11:02am PDT