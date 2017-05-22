Latest News from Vulture

9 mins ago

Southern Charm Recap: Cow Burns and Caftans

This is one of the most boring hours of reality TV that I have ever witnessed.

14 mins ago

The Bachelorette Season Premiere Recap: This Feels Different

Rachel is really stepping this whole thing up.

Yesterday at 11:36 p.m.

Ariana Grande Responds to Manchester Bombing, Has Reportedly Suspended Her Tour

Manchester was the first stop on the European leg of her Dangerous Woman tour.

Yesterday at 7:42 p.m.

At Least 19 Dead Following Suspected Terror Attack at Ariana Grande Concert

The singer was unharmed.

Yesterday at 6:44 p.m.

What You Missed at This Year’s Vulture Festival

Gina Rodriguez, Aziz Ansari, Stephen Colbert, and many more.

Yesterday at 6:26 p.m.

Zack Snyder Leaving Justice League Due to Family Tragedy; Joss Whedon to Fill In

The Avengers and Buffy director will take over.

Yesterday at 5:51 p.m.

In Palm Springs, the Kardashian Sisters Have the Time of Their Little Lives

This week’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians recap.

Yesterday at 5:40 p.m.

A Guide to the Characters of Twin Peaks: Who’s Back and Who’s New

You may still be asking yourself what the Bob is going on here.

Yesterday at 5:26 p.m.

Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o Are Starring in a Buddy Comedy Based on a Tweet

A meme is now becoming reality.

Yesterday at 5:22 p.m.

Spike Lee Is Worried Trump Will Start a Nuclear War

“Hopefully he has the fake codes!”

Yesterday at 5:10 p.m.

Waitress’s Sara Bareilles and Chris Diamantopoulos Compete in Broadway Charades

▶️ Trust us, you’ll want to see Sara do Florence and the Machine.

Yesterday at 4:30 p.m.

The New Game of Thrones Season 7 Photos Are So Metal

These could be press images from the best rock festival of the year.

Yesterday at 4:28 p.m.

The Best Film You’ll See This Year Just Played at Cannes

The Florida Project, Sean Baker’s follow-up to Tangerine, premiered at the Directors Fortnight at Cannes.

Yesterday at 3:22 p.m.

Al Gore Will Dance to Prince If He Wants To

Al Gore, Brett Ratner, and Mary J. Blige all stole the show at Vanity Fair’s Cannes party.

Yesterday at 2:32 p.m.

What Is It About Haruki Murakami That Mesmerizes People?

In his new collection, he’s up to his old tricks again. But what are they, exactly? And how do they work?

Yesterday at 2:20 p.m.

Elton John Says the MTV Generation Produced a Lot of Bad Art

But he also thinks the youth will save the world.

Yesterday at 2:20 p.m.

Watch Michael Cera’s Strange, Hilarious Twin Peaks Cameo

He plays a character named Wally Brando.

Yesterday at 1:04 p.m.

Colin Farrell Reunites With His Lobster Director for This Chilling Horror Film

The Lobster’s Yorgos Lanthimos returns to Cannes with this bloodcurdling genre treat.

Yesterday at 12:08 p.m.

Let’s Appreciate How Thirsty Drake Was at the Billboard Music Awards

Drake took special time to appreciate Céline Dion and Vanessa Hudgens.

Yesterday at 11:51 a.m.

Archie and the Riverdale Gang Rock Out in These Exclusive Pages From The Archies

The one-shot special The Archies comes out Wednesday.