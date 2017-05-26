Ariana Grande on the Manchester Attack: ‘We Will Not Quit or Operate in Fear’

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ariana Grande has issued her first long statement since a suicide bomber detonated an explosive outside the Manchester Arena right after a stop on her Dangerous Woman tour Monday, killing 22 and injuring dozens more. The terrorist network ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, and many events like concerts and film premieres have been canceled or delayed in response to the tragedy. In Grande’s letter, she offers her condolences, and asks that people continue to respond to the attack with the outpourings of love and support the Manchester community has demonstrated so far. “There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in anyway,” the singer wrote. “Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and live more kindly and generously than we did before. I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families.” You can read the letter in its entirety below.