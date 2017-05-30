Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Less than two weeks after a deadly terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester killed 22 people, the singer will make good on her promise to return to the city for another performance. Her benefit concert, which she announced last Friday in an impassioned note to her fans, has been set for this Sunday, June 4, at Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground. She’ll be joined by some of her famous friends and peers, including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Coldplay, One Direction’s Niall Horan, and hometown favorites Take That, who were forced to cancel their shows at Manchester Arena the week of the attack. The concert will be broadcast on BBC TV and all proceeds will go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. “I don’t want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans, the same way they continue to uplift me,” Grande said in her letter.

