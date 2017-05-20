Watch Aziz Ansari List Everything He’s Eaten This Week

Fresh off finishing Master of None’s second season, Aziz Ansari is taking time to hang out, catch his breath, and enjoy the fans who shout at him on the street. As part of his appearance at Vulture Festival on Saturday, Ansari entertained a few of our burning questions: What had the comedian, newly trained in pasta-making, eaten this week? What TV shows could he entertain himself with if trapped in an Internet-less bunker? Why he would like to be Rob Lowe in 1985? The answers may surprise you.